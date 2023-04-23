LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating allegations of obscenity involving one of its officers, authorities said.

Lafayette Police Department arrested Officer Jacob Desormeaux on Friday and charged him with two counts of obscenity. His police powers have been revoked and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the result of an Internal Affairs investigation.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint of the officer showing a video containing sexual content to a juvenile. The incident was alleged to have occurred within the city limits of Lafayette involving a juvenile under the age of 17. These allegations stem from a complaint filed against the officer on April 17, police said.

Lafayette Police Chief Judith Estorge said she does not condone this type of behavior from her officers.

“We have an obligation to the citizens of this community to do what is right and that means even policing our own,” she said. “We are held to a higher standard and this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Desormeaux has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the aforementioned charges.

Both the criminal and internal investigations are ongoing, authorities said.