LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A morning robbery in Lafayette has police looking for suspects.

According to Lafayette Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Pillette Rd. around 9:25 a.m. Thursday morning in regards to a robbery. Once arriving on scene, the victim reported he was walking in the area when an known man approached him on a bike. The suspect placed an unknown object on the victim’s back and demanded money. The suspect then fled the area on the bike with the money. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a thin, black male and was riding a red bicycle. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.