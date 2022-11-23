LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail, authorities said.

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit arrested Donald Gilbert Jr., 40, of Lafayette.

Gilbert has been charged with three counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, one count of Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS (Suboxone) and three counts of Criminal Conspiracy.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said the safety and security of the employees and offenders

housed in the jail is a top priority.

“This type of behavior undermines those efforts and will not be tolerated,” Garber said. “We will continue to hold our deputies accountable to the highest standards.”

Donald Gilbert Jr.

Gilbert is being placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, authorities said.