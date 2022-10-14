LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette mom allegedly threatened to “beat up” her child’s high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.

The incident happened Wednesday, Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

Logan Angelle, 34 was arrested on charges of assault on a school employee and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

At the time of the incident, Angelle had been told that school officials were in the process of banning her from the school grounds, Green said.

Her bond was set at $250.

Jail records show she is no longer in custody.