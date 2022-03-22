JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette woman has been charged with multiple felonies including attempted second degree murder after allegedly instructing her juvenile son to “run over” her ex-lover, which he did, according to police.

Jennings Police say it happened in the 400 block of South Main Street.

Police Chief Danny Semmes said officers got a call about a possible hit and run and when they arrived located a male victim with obvious injuries.

He said during their investigation they received information that led to the vehicle involved in the incident as well as the driver of the vehicle who was identified as a juvenile.

His mother, Aerieal Jones, 35, was identified as the passenger, Semmes said.

The juvenile was charged with attempted second degree murder and hit and run and then transported to a detention facility out of state.

Jones was charged with attempted second degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, hit and run driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office jail and has a $100K bond.

Her unidentified son was released to a guardian, Semmes said.