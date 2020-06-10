Lafayette man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charge, victims as young as 3 years old

LAFAYETTE, La. –A Lafayette man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after pleading guilty on January 21, 2020, to one count of transportation of child pornography.

Jared Olivier, 24, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Olivier will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

The investigation began in January 2019 when special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) containing information that a Tumblr user had uploaded a file containing an image of a minor engaging in a sexual act.

Olivier admitted to the officers that he was the user of the Tumblr account and that he used it to view images and videos of child pornography, officials said.

“Following further investigation, agents learned that Olivier had used a Dropbox account to store images and videos of child pornography,” Wednesday’s statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “After receiving permission from Olivier for agents to access the Dropbox account, they found approximately 39 videos of minors engaged in various sexual acts. Some of the videos depicted victims approximately 3 years of age.”

According to federal court officials, Olivier admitted that he transported child pornography from a computer to his Dropbox account in January and February 2018.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime Unit investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon, II prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justivce.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the “resources” tab.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also encourage the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423. Investigators are available at all hours to answer hotline calls. Tips or other information can also be submitted to ICE online by visiting their website at www.ice.gov/tipline or through the Operation Predator smartphone application www.ice.gov/predator/smartphone-app. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted through your local law enforcement agency or through the following agencies: