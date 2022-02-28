ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested in Breaux Bridge on multiple charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, deputies responded to a 911 medical call on Wednesday from a house in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Breaux Bridge. On arrival, they located an unresponsive 4-year-old child. The child was transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge by Acadian Ambulance Air-Med.
- Deputies arrested Jose Fernando Valero, 30 of Lafayette on Thursday on the following charges:
- Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile
- 3 Counts of cruelty to a Juvenile
- 4 Counts of Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile
- Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS
- Drug Paraphernalia
Valero was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond had been set.