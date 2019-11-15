Lafayette High School on lockdown as Police investigate threat

Lafayette High School remains on lockdown. We have an update with Lafayette Police. Posted by Lora Lavigne KLFY on Friday, November 15, 2019

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Lafayette Police are working the scene.



Officers are moving students from the school’s stadium to a safer location.



This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:



LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown after reports of some sort of verbal threat.



Corporal Bridgette Dugas tells News 10 that the school has been on lockdown since 6:41 a.m. in reference to that threat.



Several viewers have called saying that students have been evacuated to the school’s stadium.



News 10 has a crew en route to the scene.