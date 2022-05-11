LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–The city prosecutor in Lafayette, Gary Haynes, has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle confirmed with News Ten late Tuesday that Haynes has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

He did not clarify any further, but the news comes one day after the FBI raided the offices of the 15th Judicial District Attorney.

In a statement, Angelle said that he was unable to confirm that Haynes’ leave is in relation to Monday’s raid.

“I have not been made aware of any of those details,” he said.

For hours Monday, federal agents were seen going in and coming out of the courthouse.

They did not speak with reporters, and as of 10:30 p.m. Monday the lights on the 6th floor, the offices of the D.A., were still on.

Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry confirmed in a statement Tuesday that a federal investigation with FBI agents in his office were linked to the pretrial diversion program.

Haynes, as city prosecutor, represents the city in cases that go before city court, some of which include traffic tickets, bad checks, domestic violence offenders, and all city court matters, Angelle said.

The city court pre-trial diversion program is an opportunity for offenders to have their charges resolved after completing required conditions set forth by the city court, he said.

“Let me stress this, his (Haynes) duties as city prosecutor are in no way related to his duties as Assistant District Attorney,” Angelle said.

He said an Interim city prosecutor will appointed by the mayor president in the coming days.