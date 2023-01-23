LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Sunday evening.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Bell City in reference to a possible homicide. The caller, identified as Yvette G. Logan, 60, told dispatchers she shot her husband, William G. Logan, 67, and he was dead inside the home.

Authorities say when deputies arrived at the home, they made contact with the woman and were able to call her out of the residence and take her into custody. Authorities say they located the victim inside the home. Official say when detectives spoke with the suspect, she confirmed she shot her husband.

Logan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2nd degree murder. Her bond has not yet been set.

The investigation is ongoing.