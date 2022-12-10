BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a traffic stop that escalated into a trooper shooting and killing the car driver.

According to LSP investigators, 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro allegedly led troopers on a high speed chase on the I-10 westbound, near the Washington Street exit in Baton Rouge, Thursday (Dec 8).

Eventually, Navarro wrecked the car and took off on foot. As Navarro fled, he was shot by the trooper and died at the scene.

Upon further inspection, troopers say they found a large quantity of cocaine inside suitcases in Navarro’s car, with a street value of $2.5 million dollars.

The unidentified trooper who shot Navarro is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.