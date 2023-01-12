LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Gray, La. teenager has been arrested in connection with a Terrorizing complaint.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the deputies responded to HL Bourgeois High School on Wednesday after a social media message surfaced. The social media message was reported by an anonymous person, alleging that a message was seen indicating that a student was attempting to locate and secure a firearm, which he intended to bring to the High School, on Thursday.

Investigators identified the suspect and arrested him. Authorities say that during questioning of the student, the teen boy confirmed he sent the message, though he said it was a joke.

He has been charged with Terrorizing and is currently being held without bond.