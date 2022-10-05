BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every school year, alcohol, drugs, and guns are brought into schools. The Louisiana Department of Education created a mobile app for kids to report suspicious activity anonymously.

“What we know from Crimestoppers is that kids tell each other, said Crimestoppers GNO President and CEO Darlene Cusanza.

State Superintendent Cade Brumley has partnered with Crimestoppers GNO and law enforcement to create a new school safety program called Safe Schools LA. They are encouraging school systems to adopt it.

“Say it here. The mobile app allows users to anonymously report bullying, violence, criminal activity, mental health at no charge, essentially to systems across the state,” he said.

Officials say keeping danger out of classrooms isn’t snitching. Students will be able to anonymously send tips about everything they hear that makes them feel uncomfortable.

“This is not just about taking weapons off the campus or drugs off a campus, which is incredibly important, but is certainly wrapping ourselves around all the other messages that every teen could face,” Cusanza said.

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Melissa Marty agreed

“We want it all and let us decide if it is not serious or not,” she said.

The app is for teens made by teens. It’s only been available for a few months, and Cusanza says they are already seeing the app make a difference.

“This week, we had two suicide attempts. The tips were called in by friends on the web. We were able to have interventions for those two kids,” she said.

Marty says this app is not mandatory for every school district to use, however, it’s the only program that brings, police, educators, and advocates, to the same space.

“And it’s been basically designed by teams and it’s going to work for them. So when you bring everybody to the table, it just it makes it that much better,” she said.

Livingston Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, and Assumption Parish have adopted the app. Here are the others:

Acadia Parish

Assumption Parish

Avoyelles Parish

Bogalusa City Schools

Bossier Parish

Caldwell Parish

Cameron Parish

Central Community School

City of Baker School District

Claiborne Parish

Concordia Parish

East Feliciana Parish

Evangeline Parish

Franklin Parish

Iberia Parish

Jefferson Parish

Lafourche Parish

LaSalle Parish

Livingston Parish

Monroe City Schools

Natchitoches Parish

NOLA Public Schools

Pointe Coupee Parish

Rapides Parish

Sabine Parish

St. Bernard Parish

St. Charles Parish

St. Helena Parish

St. James Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. Martin Parish

St. Tammany Parish

Terrebonne Parish

Vermilion Parish

Washington Parish

Webster Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

Winn Parish

Zachary Community Schools

If your school district is not listed unfortunately this app will not work for you. Officials say those that are not listed have another program of their choice that they are using. If you would like your school district to switch to Safe Schools LA, you are recommended to talk to your school district board members.