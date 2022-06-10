ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) On June 6, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) were made aware of 60-year-old Jimie R. Jones’s alleged attempted second-degree murder of his former girlfriend in Alexandria, LA. After follow-up by APSO Detectives, they made contact with the Mansura Police Department to be on the lookout for the suspect and/or the vehicle he was last seen driving.

On June 9, 2022, the vehicle Jones was seen driving was spotted by a Mansura PD Officer at a residence in Mansura. Shortly thereafter, APSO Personnel, Hessmer PD, and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Members responded quickly to Drouin Street, Mansura. After about an hour of communicating by PA system, Jones voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Jones reportedly had 3-day-old trauma to one of his feet, and was transported to Rapides Hospital by ambulance. Law Enforcement Investigators at the Alexandria Police Department were notified and Jones was subsequently transported back to Rapides Parish to face said charges.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the team of dedicated professional Law Enforcement Agents that worked together to apprehend Jones and is proud to work with other local, and federal law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice.

(Via Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Department)