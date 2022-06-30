LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man is accused of shooting at Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers during a chase in Lincoln County on Thursday, June 30.

MHP officials said a trooper tried to pull over a 2020 Toyota Camry for speeding around 8:12 a.m. on Interstate 55 north, near the 26 mile-marker.

Officials said the driver didn’t stop. Another trooper was able to deflate the Camry’s tires with a spike strip. The car crashed into a concrete curb in Brookhaven. The driver allegedly shot at the troopers before being arrested.

Kentrell Brumfield, 34, of Farmerville, Louisiana, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute meth, felony fleeing, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and speeding. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

MHP officials said more charges may be filed by the Brookhaven Police Department. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation by MHP.