BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim Kardashian wants a Louisiana inmate to have his day in court.

The celebrity reality TV star posted about a case she said she’s been working on for a long time. She said Master P’s brother Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, has been in prison for 21 years for a deadly 2002 shooting that he didn’t commit.

In January 2002, 16-year-old Steve Thomas was shot and killed near Platinum Club in Harvey, La. Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Miller, and witnesses identified him as the shooter. Miller was indicted and found guilty of second-degree murder and he was sentenced to life on Feb. 28, 2002.

Kardashian said Miller’s conviction was based on statements from two men that have since recanted. According to her, detectives zeroed in on Miller instead of finding the actual shooter.

Kardashian broke down a Louisiana law that allows people to submit new factual evidence to prove their innocence. She said Miller raised a new claim but was denied without a hearing.

“In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller,” Kardashian said.

She said Miller deserves a day in court and asked anyone who agreed to share her post.

Earlier this year, the NAACP announced the president of the Baton Rouge branch will join in advocating for Miller’s innocence and freedom.

Read her entire post about Corey Miller