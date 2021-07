TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of Florida, including Tampa Bay, are bracing for potential heavy rain impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa as the system moves over Cuba with its sights set on the Florida Keys for Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. ET advisory says Elsa is moving over western Cuba, bringing flooding rains to the islands. The system is about 45 miles southeast of Havana and 130 miles south of Key West, moving northwest and about 14 mph.