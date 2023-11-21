HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in an ATM break-in at Heritage Federal Credit Union that happened earlier this year.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a hold-up at Heritage Federal Credit Union on Pearl Drive alarm at 4:54 a.m. on August 24. At the scene, deputies reportedly found an abandoned Ford pick-up truck that was used to pull the credit union’s ATM off the pedestal. Authorities say the the ATM had been broken into and the money was removed.

Evansville Police were able to use a K-9 to track suspects who fled the scene to an adjacent parking lot, but authorities say the suspects fled in a separate vehicle, identified as a white Tahoe in security footage. The Evansville Police Department and the Flock Safety license plate reader system identified the truck found at the scene at two different locations in Evansville earlier in the morning. At both locations, the truck was seen with the white Tahoe.

The pick-up truck found at the scene of the break-in was also found to have been stolen from Henderson.

VCSO says the Tahoe had no visible license plate, but had “distinguishing characteristics” that allowed for a more advanced search using the Flock system. The Tahoe was located on a different Flock camera with a Louisiana license plate.

On August 25, the Tahoe was located by a Flock license plate reader camera in Lafayette, Louisiana. Lafayette Police were able to conduct a traffic stop, but no evidence linking the vehicle’s occupants to the Vanderburgh County ATM theft was found.

Authorities say a subsequent investigation led VCSO detectives to interview persons arrested while attempting to steam an ATM in the same manner as the ATM in Evansville in Milledgeville, Georgia on October 7. A statement from the sheriff’s office says the investigation led to sufficient probable cause to seek an arrest warrant for Dmyree Martin, 21, of Katy, Texas.

Martin (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

Martin was located and arrested last week. He is currently being housed in the Fort Bend Jail in Richmond, Texas on a $7,500 cash bond and awaiting extradition to Vanderburgh County. Authorities believe Martin is a member of the Greenheart Gang based in Lafayette. The gang is reportedly known to conduct robberies of ATM machines throughout the southern and midwestern United States.

“We did not solve this case on our own,” said Sheriff Noah Robinson. “The Evansville Police Department’s use of the Flock Safety system to identify our suspect vehicle is what broke the case. I look forward to implementing Flock in the County in the coming months. I also want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and local authorities in Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas for their assistance. In particular I wish to acknowledge the Lafayette GA Police Department, who located the suspect vehicle. Prosecutor Diana Moers and the staff of the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office deserve praise for pursuing a high bond level to help ensure our suspect appears in a Vanderburgh County Court.”