KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s investigators say one man is still at large after warrants were issued for two Keithville men in connection with the possession of stolen vehicles.

Nathan Martin, 21, of Keithville, was arrested on three counts of illegal possession of stolen things and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the CPSO, Derick Ferguson II remains at large with outstanding warrants for two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

The two men are alleged to have taken possession of two sports cars stolen from a storage yard located at 7400 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

According to investigators, four cars, including a gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392, were stolen on Nov. 21 when a group of people broke into a storage yard and rammed an exit gate open with a truck from the yard.

CPSO detectives located the Camaro on Nov. 21 in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza before recovering the Charger two days later in the 6000 block of Alvin York Lane. A blue 2019 Dodge Charger, previously stolen from Halton City, Texas, was also recovered.

CPSO asks anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ferguson to contact the CPSO at 318-675-2170 or to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 if they prefer to remain anonymous.