Kaplan police officer fired following accusations he solicited sex from a juvenile

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) The City of Kaplan’s police chief has fired an officer who was arrested on charges related to malfeasance in office (sexual conduct).

Police Chief Joshua Hardy wants to reassure Kaplan residents that the recent arrest signifies his zero tolerance for crime, regardless of who commits it.

“We’re there for the public. We serve the public,” the chief stated.

Chief Hardy confirms an anonymous tip led to an investigation, then eventually the arrest of then Kaplan Police Officer Ryan Domingue.

“It was determined that he was speaking to a juvenile and also soliciting as well.”

Chief Hardy says police already have challenges in terms of public trust.

An officer committing a crime doesn’t help.

“We’re trying to do good for the public, and this puts a black eye on us; making the public not trust us,” Hardy added.

The chief says all he can do is push through this and work towards earning the public’s trust.

According to the Kaplan Police Department, Dominque was arrested on charges of malfeasance in office (sexual conduct), indecent acts with a juvenile and solicitation for prostitution.

Hardy states that arresting an officer is difficult.

“Especially when its a police officer because we are held to higher standards. When one person does it, it affects the whole department; it doesn’t affect just one person.”

The chief says Domingue was employed a couple months before he was terminated.