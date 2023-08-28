AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: APSO Deputies with APSO Tracking K9 “Queen,” have found and captured two (2) escapees. Both are now back in custody at OJJ. The search is ongoing for the others.

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report of an escape from the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice facility in Bunkie, LA. The escapees are juvenile males. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Corrections, Louisiana State Police and other local police agencies have responded to assist in locating the escapees. APSO and LA Dept. of Corrections have tracking K9s on the ground in search of the escapees. The search is ongoing.

We will provide updates as there are more developments.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to ask anyone with information or observing suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately to APSO by calling 318-253-4000 or 911 for an emergency. He also advises people in the area to take the extra precautions of locking their vehicles and homes.