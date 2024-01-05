ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the Alexandria Police Department arrested three juveniles in connection to the armed robbery and shooting that occurred on Sunday, December 31, 2023, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street. One 17-year-old and two 16-year-old juveniles were each charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, one count of Armed Robbery, and one count of Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

