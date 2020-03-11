Juvenile Firearm Arrest in Alexandria

Alexandria, La. (March 11, 2020) ­ – On March 10, 2020, at 2:54 p.m. officers responded to the area of Jones and University in reference to a report of shots being fired in the area.

While in the area officers saw a large group of juveniles at 7th and Douglas that appeared to be fighting. As the officers approached the crowd two witnesses began pointing at a male juvenile yelling “he has a gun.” When officers approached the juvenile he pulled a handgun from his waistband and threw it to the ground. The juvenile was taken into custody and the investigation was turned over to juvenile detectives.

The juvenile was charged with L.A. R.S. 14:37.4 aggravated assault with a firearm and L.A. R.S. 95.7 possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number.

This incident is still under investigation.

