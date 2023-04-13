OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in connection to a shooting on Milo Lane in February of 2022.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, in February of 2022, deputies responded to the address of 134 Milo Lane in regards to a shooting. An unknown subject knocked on the residence door and shot 2 individuals.

A witness later identified the subject as a 17-year-old juvenile and claimed they witnessed them knock on the front door of the residence. When the door was opened, an adult victim and a juvenile under the age of 12 were shot in the face and shoulder.

Video surveillance footage show a dark colored vehicle with distinguishing features passed in front of the victim’s house multiple times before the shooting. It also showed the 17-year-old juvenile suspect walking from Milo Lane, entering the victim’s property, firing the weapon multiple times once the door was opened and then fleeing the scene.

Search warrants for 2 mobile phones that were used by the 17-year-old juvenile suspect revealed that the cell phones were operational on Milo Drive the night of the shooting.

On December 19, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for the 17-year-old juvenile for 2 counts of attempted first degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault of a firearm.

On April 5, 2023, the 17-year-old juvenile was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the warrant issued for his arrest.