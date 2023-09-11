MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – A swift investigation by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) led to the identification and arrest of a juvenile male from Marksville, LA, in connection with multiple bomb and shooting threats made towards staff and students at Marksville Elementary School.

The suspect, who remains unnamed due to being a juvenile, faces three counts of Terrorizing. These threats were made on various occasions in 2023 through fake social media accounts.

APSO collaborated with several law enforcement agencies, including the Marksville Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to diligently investigate and ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat expressed his gratitude to the assisting agencies and the officers who conducted searches for explosive devices in the school, putting their own lives at risk. He also extended his thanks to the students, parents, and concerned citizens who cooperated and supported APSO and the Marksville PD throughout the investigation.