All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty
JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 19, 2023, deputies of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a juvenile was arrested after a threat was made at a school in the area. Information is limited at this time.
As always we will keep you updated as we receive more information.
Latest Posts
- Second trailer for “Fast X” reveals even more cars
- Employee at Pennsylvania grocery store accused of putting needles in food
- Biden’s order against commercial spyware is ‘upsetting the market’
- Michigan man gets 10 months over racist attempts to scare Black Lives Matter protesters
- 40th Annual Mayhaw Fest to take place on May 13th