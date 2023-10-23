ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Saturday, October 21, 2023, at approximately 7:33 PM, the Alexandria Police Department swiftly responded to a concerning situation in the 1200 block of Enterprise Road. Reports indicated that several individuals were in a parking lot, brandishing firearms while appearing to film a video. The prompt and effective response of the law enforcement officers led to the apprehension of two individuals linked to this incident.

A 15-year-old juvenile from Alexandria, La., now faces a range of charges including Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun, Resisting, Illegal Handling of a Machine Gun, and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Additionally, 20-year-old Robert Drakes III, also from Alexandria, La., was arrested and charged with Terrorizing, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Handling of a Machine Gun.

The Alexandria Police Department has long demonstrated its unwavering commitment to removing illegal firearms from the community’s streets. The incident serves as a poignant reminder that public involvement plays a pivotal role in deterring and solving crimes. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious or concerning activities.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and the police seek any information that may shed light on the events of that evening. If you have details about this incident or any other criminal activity in the Alexandria area, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, information can be conveyed to detectives via email at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers of CenLa offers a platform to do so. You can call Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is also available for download, enabling individuals to leave tips and receive a claim number for a potential cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria Police Department extends its gratitude to the community for its cooperation and reminds everyone to secure firearms and avoid leaving them in unlocked vehicles, thereby contributing to the prevention of gun-related incidents. Community involvement remains pivotal in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all residents.

NOTE: As the investigation into this incident unfolds, it’s important to remember that all individuals are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.