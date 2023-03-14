SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Closing arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris began Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Dooley, ‘Hurricane Chris’ was indicted by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury on October 22, 2020, in connection with the June 19 murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr.

Farris was shot several times at a Texaco station on Hearne Avenue near Hollywood Avenue. The trial began Monday, March 6 with jury selection, and completed the following day with a four-man, eight-woman jury.

Opening statements began on Wednesday, March 8 in Caddo Parish.

The state presented 11 witnesses, and the defense offered testimony from two witnesses, including the defendant.

Dooley also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, which was one of the elements connected to the slaying.