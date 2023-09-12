MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — After several hours in a federal courtroom in Montgomery, a jury has been seated in an Enterprise murder-for-hire trial involving two brothers.

Brothers Darin and Jason Starr are on trial for the 2017 murder of Jason’s wife and beloved Enterprise teacher, Sara Starr, who was found shot to death in her driveway.

According to an indictment, Jason Starr paid Darin Starr with a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and an undisclosed amount of money to kill Sara Starr.

The jury is comprised of 12 jurors, with 4 alternates. 13 women and 3 men make up that pool of jurors.

After the jury was seated, the court broke for lunch and will reconvene for opening statements.

In the opening statement by federal prosecutors, they opened up with an angry message that Jason sent to Sara on how Jason viewed the relationship between the two people, a relationship that ended in a highly contentious divorce.

Prosecutors feel that the circumstantial evidence in this case will be able to prove the brother’s guilt.

Jim Parkman, who represents Jason gave his opening statement next to the jury.

“No matter how thin you make a pancake,” Parkman said. “It still has two sides to it.”

He believes that Jason didn’t pay Darin to kill Sara, but he instead gave Darin money to buy the motorcycle and repair it because it was considered to be a wreck.

“Sometimes we men say things that we don’t mean,” Parkman said. “It’s just how it is.”

He also claims that mistakes were made during the initial investigation of the murder in 2017.

Aimee Cobb Smith represents Darin Starr alongside Jay Tayor asked the jury to really look closely at the transactions between the brothers she says that at one point in this case Darin said killing someone crosses a line.

“This case is about timing,” Smith said.

This trial has been pushed back several times over the past year and a half. Documents say due to the size of the case and discovery, additional time was needed to investigate, review files, and prepare for the trial.

“Hold the government to what the evidence does and doesn’t show,” Smith said.

WDHN Reporter Aaron Dixon is in Montgomery covering the trial, which is expected to last into next week. Monday was the first day of the trial.

Stay with WDHN for updates.