ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A federal jury in Alexandria, Louisiana has returned a guilty verdict today convicting Bobby Joe Mincey, 30, of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Dee D. Drell presided over the three-day trial.

In December 2019, Mincey was living with his wife at the time, who was a soldier in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. During this time, Mincey and his wife and her two minor daughters were living in Base Housing at Fort Polk. On December 6, 2019, the two stepdaughters of Mincey, who were ages 6 and 9 at the time, confided to their mother that Mincey had been sexually abusing them.

The mother immediately contacted the Fort Polk Military Police and reported the allegations made by her daughters. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) consequently began an investigation into the allegations and interviewed both of the female minor victims about the incidents that had taken place. In May 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mincey with aggravated sexual abuse.

The trial began Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The minor victims testified at trial that Mincey sexually abused them day after day beginning from the time that they were 5 and 6 years old. They testified that Mincey would force them to perform oral sex on him.

“The aggravated sexual abuse of a minor is an incomprehensible act, and these are cases that we will not shy away from prosecuting,” stated USA Brown. “The bravery shown by these minor victims who were willing to stand up to their abuser in court and tell the truth as to what happened to them is nothing short of heroic. These types of crimes will not be tolerated in the Western District of Louisiana. The tireless work by the FBI and U.S. Army, Criminal Investigation Division, for their work in this case is to be commended and we will

continue to work to fight for victims such as this.”

Mincey faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing has been set for December 9, 2022. The case was investigated by the FBI and United States Army, Criminal Investigation Division and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Luke Walker and LaDonte A. Murphy