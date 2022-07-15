NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — United States District Court Judge Greg Guidry sentenced a 72-year-old man who had pled guilty to charges relating to embezzlement from the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund on Tuesday, July 12.

According to U.S. Attorney Duane Evans, Wayne Triche of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 41 months after pleading guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud.

The Eastern District of Louisiana said court documents showed Triche was in charge of managing some of the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund’s (NOFPRF) investments and instead of returning the funds, Triche embezzled $937,658.77. He used the embezzled money for a civil court judgment, credit card charges, and gambling.

Documents said Triche’s tax fraud charge stemmed from his failure to claim the embezzled funds on his personal income tax returns and he now owes the IRS $329,895.

The judge ordered Triche to pay a $937,658.77 restitution to the firefighters pension fund, $329,895 to the IRS, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates that individuals like Mr. Wayne Triche who commit financial crimes to enrich themselves will be held accountable,” said FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams, Jr. “We thank our partners at the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation for helping disrupt fraud and bringing justice to the victims.”

“Today’s sentencing exemplifies the patience and long arm of the law in its pursuit of financial fraud and criminal tax violations,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge of IRS-CI’s Atlanta Field Office. “Mr. Wayne Triche perpetuated an elaborate scheme driven by his insatiable greed and a blatant disregard for the tremendous damage inflicted on the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund and its members. Be assured that IRS Criminal Investigation, together with our federal partners, will hold those who engage in similar behavior fully accountable.”