Mother of Judge Robin Pittman in critical condition after being struck by stray bullets in the New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the NOPD began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Babylon Street, shortly before 7:00 p.m.

On Friday morning, Orleans Criminal Court Judge Robin Pittman confirmed her mother was the victim in this shooting. Pittman’s mother is hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, Pittman’s 76-year-old mother was shot multiple times while driving. She was taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

Police believe that she was not the intended target and was hit by stray gunfire.

A WGNO reporter spoke to Judge Pittman on Friday morning, and she asked for prayers for her mother’s recovery.

In an official statement on behalf of Judge Pittman: While the family is devastated at what this journey will now mean for them, they remain prayerful for their loved one. For now, they ask for privacy and prayers for their family.

Anyone who has any information that can help find the perpetrators of this crime, please contact

Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.