JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)— More than two months after a man was found shot dead inside a car on the Westbank Expressway, Jefferson Parish deputies have released an image of a car believed to have been involved in the case.

(Photo courtesy of family)

An image from the JPSO shows a black, four-door sedan believed to be connected to the death of 22-year-old Allen Dominick. On the evening of July 11, deputies say Dominick was driving west on the expressway when he was shot, likely between Manhattan Boulevard and Harvey Canal. It still remains unclear who pulled the trigger.

Loved ones told WGNO shortly after his death that he was on his way home from work to pick up engagement photos after becoming engaged only days before when he was killed.

Although details on the driver of the vehicle were unavailable, detectives say the pictured four-door black sedan could bring more answers to the investigation. Anyone with information about the pictured vehicle or its driver is urged to call Crimestoppers GNO at 504-822-1111. Your tip can remain anonymous, and you could receive up to a $2,500 reward.