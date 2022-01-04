JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2021, Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit-Monroe Field Office received a complaint of a suspected fraudulent insurance claim from the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspected fraudulent insurance claim was a result of a two vehicle crash that involved two Jonesboro Fire Department vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Brandon Brown and 58-year-old George Wyatt were arrested. At the time of the investigation, Brown was the Fire Chief for the city of Jonesboro and Wyatt was a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the investigation, Brown and Wyatt falsified a crash report and they were the drivers of the vehicles involved. After several people were interviewed, including Brown and Wyatt, it was determined Brown’s juvenile son was actually driving one of the vehicles at the time of the crash. The fraudulent claim in question was for over $26,000.

Brown and Wyatt have been charged with insurance fraud, filing or maintaining false public records, and malfeasance in office. Brown and Wyatt were booked into the Jackson Parish Jail.

The investigation remains active and on-going.