RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – A multijurisdictional roundup operation conducted last week results in 45 arrests, methamphetamine and firearms seized.

In the early weeks of June 2023, Agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began coordinating with Louisiana State Probation and Parole Agents in Alexandria in reference to a multijurisdictional operation roundup. The proposed mission had an emphasis on individuals who were currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their probation or parole status.

On June 29th, 2023, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish.

In total, forty-five suspects were arrested during this multijurisdictional operation. Thirty-two were Probation/Parole warrant cases closed by arrest and fifteen were other local arrest warrants, weapons violations, and narcotic related charges. Additionally, over fourteen pounds of methamphetamines was seized, eight firearms recovered and over $8,600.00 was seized due to being revenue from the illegal sales of drugs.

The arrests were all made without incident and were conducted in the Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas. Agents say the success of this multi-agency operation will lead to future operations being conducted in Rapides Parish.