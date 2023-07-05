RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – A multijurisdictional roundup operation conducted last week results in 45 arrests, methamphetamine and firearms seized.

In the early weeks of June 2023, Agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began coordinating with Louisiana State Probation and Parole Agents in Alexandria in reference to a multijurisdictional operation roundup.  The proposed mission had an emphasis on individuals who were currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their probation or parole status. 

On June 29th, 2023, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish. 

In total, forty-five suspects were arrested during this multijurisdictional operation.  Thirty-two were Probation/Parole warrant cases closed by arrest and fifteen were other local arrest warrants, weapons violations, and narcotic related charges.  Additionally, over fourteen pounds of methamphetamines was seized, eight firearms recovered and over $8,600.00 was seized due to being revenue from the illegal sales of drugs. 

The arrests were all made without incident and were conducted in the Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas. Agents say the success of this multi-agency operation will lead to future operations being conducted in Rapides Parish.

NAME of ARESSTEEOFFENSE(S)
Marvin Pride              Probation Violation
Deandre McQuard     Probation Violation/LA Fugitive
Luella  Kirkwood        Probation Violation
David Downs    Probation Violation
Brenda Steele            Contempt of Court
Herlandis JohnsonContempt of Court/LA Fugitive x 6
Mathew WhitleyContempt of Court
Sabrina Coker            Contempt of Court
Craig Bell                   Contempt of Court x 3/Poss CDS I
Firearm by Felon x 3/Drug Paraphernalia
Firearm w/Narcotics
Robbie Mullins           Probation Violation/Poss CDS II
Tabitha McKee           Probation Violation
Travis Quattlebaum   Probation Violation
Douglas Silva              Probation Violation
David Tabor               Firearm by Felon/Drug Paraphernalia
Eric Elmer                  Probation Violation
Kentrell Carter           Probation Violation
Jasper Hawkins          Probation Violation/Poss CDS I
Andre Ford                 Poss CDS I
Probation Violation/Felon w Firearm
Edward White            Probation Violation
Willis White               Probation Violation
Mark Henagan           Probation Violation
Thomas Hicks             LA Fugitive
Cassandra Nugent      Probation Violation
Michael Wolf             Parole Violation
Sean Bennett   Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II
Chad Peary                 Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II
Timothy McDowell    Parole Violation/Poss CDS II
Jennifer McComic      Probation Violation
Shania Powers            Probation Violation
Dakota Hudspeth       Probation Violation
Marvin Miller            Probation Violation
Todd Phillips               Probation Violation
Kimberly Goodman    Probation Violation
Barbara Edwards       Probation Violation
Desmond Jordan        Parole Violation/CDS II w intent
CDS I with intent/Firearm by felon
Firearm w narcotics
Jartavis McCree         Contempt of Court/Agg Resisting
Brandie Branton        Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II
Alton Coke                  Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II
Troymond Wilson       Probation Violation/ Poss CDS I
Charles Pelum            Probation Violation
Tyler Marshall           Probation Violation
Casey Strother           Poss Stolen Firearm
Wendy Davis              LA Fugitive
Ricky Roland              Contempt Non-Support
Artimase Lee              Probation Violation