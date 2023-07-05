RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – A multijurisdictional roundup operation conducted last week results in 45 arrests, methamphetamine and firearms seized.
In the early weeks of June 2023, Agents assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began coordinating with Louisiana State Probation and Parole Agents in Alexandria in reference to a multijurisdictional operation roundup. The proposed mission had an emphasis on individuals who were currently being supervised by Probation and Parole and had active arrest warrants for failing to comply with the terms of their probation or parole status.
On June 29th, 2023, Agents from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole from around the state joined RADE agents, deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville City Marshals Office and officers with the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments as well as troopers with the Louisiana State Police, in an effort to reduce the number of active Probation and Parole warrants in Rapides Parish.
In total, forty-five suspects were arrested during this multijurisdictional operation. Thirty-two were Probation/Parole warrant cases closed by arrest and fifteen were other local arrest warrants, weapons violations, and narcotic related charges. Additionally, over fourteen pounds of methamphetamines was seized, eight firearms recovered and over $8,600.00 was seized due to being revenue from the illegal sales of drugs.
The arrests were all made without incident and were conducted in the Alexandria, Ball, Boyce, Cheneyville, Deville, Hineston, Lecompte, Pineville and Woodworth areas. Agents say the success of this multi-agency operation will lead to future operations being conducted in Rapides Parish.
|NAME of ARESSTEE
|OFFENSE(S)
|Marvin Pride
|Probation Violation
|Deandre McQuard
|Probation Violation/LA Fugitive
|Luella Kirkwood
|Probation Violation
|David Downs
|Probation Violation
|Brenda Steele
|Contempt of Court
|Herlandis Johnson
|Contempt of Court/LA Fugitive x 6
|Mathew Whitley
|Contempt of Court
|Sabrina Coker
|Contempt of Court
|Craig Bell
|Contempt of Court x 3/Poss CDS I
Firearm by Felon x 3/Drug Paraphernalia
Firearm w/Narcotics
|Robbie Mullins
|Probation Violation/Poss CDS II
|Tabitha McKee
|Probation Violation
|Travis Quattlebaum
|Probation Violation
|Douglas Silva
|Probation Violation
|David Tabor
|Firearm by Felon/Drug Paraphernalia
|Eric Elmer
|Probation Violation
|Kentrell Carter
|Probation Violation
|Jasper Hawkins
|Probation Violation/Poss CDS I
|Andre Ford
|Poss CDS I
Probation Violation/Felon w Firearm
|Edward White
|Probation Violation
|Willis White
|Probation Violation
|Mark Henagan
|Probation Violation
|Thomas Hicks
|LA Fugitive
|Cassandra Nugent
|Probation Violation
|Michael Wolf
|Parole Violation
|Sean Bennett
|Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II
|Chad Peary
|Probation Violation/Poss CDS I CDS II
|Timothy McDowell
|Parole Violation/Poss CDS II
|Jennifer McComic
|Probation Violation
|Shania Powers
|Probation Violation
|Dakota Hudspeth
|Probation Violation
|Marvin Miller
|Probation Violation
|Todd Phillips
|Probation Violation
|Kimberly Goodman
|Probation Violation
|Barbara Edwards
|Probation Violation
|Desmond Jordan
|Parole Violation/CDS II w intent
CDS I with intent/Firearm by felon
Firearm w narcotics
|Jartavis McCree
|Contempt of Court/Agg Resisting
|Brandie Branton
|Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II
|Alton Coke
|Poss CDS I/ Poss CDS II
|Troymond Wilson
|Probation Violation/ Poss CDS I
|Charles Pelum
|Probation Violation
|Tyler Marshall
|Probation Violation
|Casey Strother
|Poss Stolen Firearm
|Wendy Davis
|LA Fugitive
|Ricky Roland
|Contempt Non-Support
|Artimase Lee
|Probation Violation