ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Over the past several months, the RADE Unit, RPSO Crime Suppression Unit and officers from the Alexandria Police Department have been working together targeting areas of community complaints.

On May 17th, 2022, APD officers conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the launch of a narcotics investigation by RADE Agents. Two suspects in the vehicle allegedly involved in narcotics activity were identified as Christopher James Stafford and Opal Geanette Parker.

During a search of the vehicle, Agents located 1.2 pounds of Methamphetamine, 12.7 grams of powder Cocaine, 3.8 grams of crack Cocaine, 27 suspected Xanax and three handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Christopher James Stafford remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $70,500.00 bond as well as a Parole Violation hold through the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. Opal Geanette Parker was released on May 18th on a $23,600.00 bond.

Also on May 17th , 2022, while assisting Louisiana Probation and Parole with an offender check, RADE Agents arrested Jadarius Deshon Williams on narcotics charges. During their investigation, RADE Agents seized approximately 3 pounds of marijuana, $ 6256.00 in cash and one handgun. Williams remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $60,000.00 bond as well as a Probation Violation.

Both of these operations were a result of a joint crime suppression operation conducted by the Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page.

Arrestee:

Christopher James Stafford, 36

3308 Willow Glen River Road, Alexandria, LA

Charges:

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II >28 grams

Possession CDS II < 2 grams

Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a Stolen Firearm

Convicted felon in possession of firearm

Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics

Parole Violation

Arrestee:

Opal Geanette Parker, 31

68 Eastwood Street, Alexandria, LA

Charges:

Improper window tint

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II >28 grams

Possession CDS II < 2 grams

Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a Stolen Firearm

Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics

Arrestee:

Jadarius Deshon Williams, 36

512 Greenfield Drive, Alexandria, LA

Charges:

Possession with Intent to distribute CDS I – marijuana

Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics

Convicted felon in possession of firearm

Probation Violation