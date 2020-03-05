Joint narcotics operation leads to arrest along with the seizing of guns, drugs and money

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after a joint narcotics operation led to the seizing of large amounts of drugs, money and guns.
Reginald Hilton was arrested and is facing multiple charges including those listed below:
- Possession With Intent to Distribute (PWITD) synthetic marijuana
- PWITD fentanyl
- PWITD heroin
- PWITD methamphetamine
- PWITD mdma
- Possession drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Unlawful use of body armor
- Possession marijuana
- Possession crack cocaine
These groups assisted in the execution of search warrants on March 4:
- EBRSO Narcotics
- Baton Rouge DEA Task Force Members
- EBRSO K-9
The search warrants were executed at various locations including 1919 Blvd De Province Apt #64, 2211 Oak Grove Dr. and 1530 South Flannery Rd.
The following items were collected at these locations:
- Fentanyl: 6.7 ounces (172.9 grams)
- Heroin: 1.6 ounces (45.6 grams)
- Methamphetamine: 12.7 ounces (356 grams)
- MDMA: 1.5 ounces (44.8 grams)
- Crack Cocaine: 2.4 grams
- Synthetic Marijuana/ Mojo: 23.2 pounds
- Marijuana: 33.5 grams
- 2 handguns (1 stolen)
- 1 semi-Automatic rifle
- 1 bullet proof vest
- $2,902