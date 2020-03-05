Joint narcotics operation leads to arrest along with the seizing of guns, drugs and money

by: Michael Scheidt

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after a joint narcotics operation led to the seizing of large amounts of drugs, money and guns.

Reginald Hilton was arrested and is facing multiple charges including those listed below:

  • Possession With Intent to Distribute (PWITD) synthetic marijuana
  • PWITD fentanyl
  • PWITD heroin
  • PWITD methamphetamine
  • PWITD mdma
  • Possession drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful use of body armor
  • Possession marijuana
  • Possession crack cocaine

These groups assisted in the execution of search warrants on March 4:

  • EBRSO Narcotics
  • Baton Rouge DEA Task Force Members
  • EBRSO K-9

The search warrants were executed at various locations including 1919 Blvd De Province Apt #64, 2211 Oak Grove Dr. and 1530 South Flannery Rd.

The following items were collected at these locations:

  • Fentanyl: 6.7 ounces (172.9 grams)
  • Heroin: 1.6 ounces (45.6 grams)
  • Methamphetamine: 12.7 ounces (356 grams)
  • MDMA: 1.5 ounces (44.8 grams)
  • Crack Cocaine: 2.4 grams
  • Synthetic Marijuana/ Mojo: 23.2 pounds
  • Marijuana: 33.5 grams
  • 2 handguns (1 stolen)
  • 1 semi-Automatic rifle
  • 1 bullet proof vest
  • $2,902

