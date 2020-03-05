Joint narcotics operation leads to arrest along with the seizing of guns, drugs and money

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after a joint narcotics operation led to the seizing of large amounts of drugs, money and guns.

Reginald Hilton was arrested and is facing multiple charges including those listed below:

Possession With Intent to Distribute (PWITD) synthetic marijuana

PWITD fentanyl

PWITD heroin

PWITD methamphetamine

PWITD mdma

Possession drug paraphernalia

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful use of body armor

Possession marijuana

Possession crack cocaine

These groups assisted in the execution of search warrants on March 4:

EBRSO Narcotics

Baton Rouge DEA Task Force Members

EBRSO K-9

The search warrants were executed at various locations including 1919 Blvd De Province Apt #64, 2211 Oak Grove Dr. and 1530 South Flannery Rd.

The following items were collected at these locations: