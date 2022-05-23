LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting on Johnston Street leaves one man in the hospital.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the parking lot at 4416 Johnston Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a male suspect with a gun. When they arrived they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators believe that a disturbance occurred inside of the business and the two parties involved met again in the parking lot. While in the parking lot, one of the suspect’s began firing a pistol, hitting the victim twice. There were three other victims that were injured during the altercation. All three were treated for minor injuries and released.

The suspects fled the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.