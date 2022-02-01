JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — After a three-day trial, a Jeff Davis Parish jury has sent a Jennings man to prison for life after convicting him of raping a child.

Jason Ray Craft, 41, of Jennings, was convicted on a first-degree rape charge and faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, according to Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Elliott Cassidy. 31st District Judge Steve Gunnell revoked Craft’s bond after the verdict was handed down. Craft’s sentencing is set for Monday, Feb. 14.

“Jeff Davis Parish is a safer place today with Jason Craft convicted and in jail,” said Cassidy. “Predators like Jason Craft have no place in society, and I will always work tirelessly to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.”

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office began their investigation in June 2019. The victim confided in family members that Craft had committed the rape.

Cassidy said the jury deliberated for over four hours after the three-day-long trial.

Cassidy said Craft was identified by the child victim, and Craft’s DNA was found on the victim.