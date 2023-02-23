JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings man has been arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face multiple times, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Stephen James Eugene, 38, of Jennings, was arrested for domestic abuse, aggravated assault, and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, according to the JDPSO.

JDPSO said that on Feb. 19, deputies responded to Budget Inn in Jennings in reference to a disturbance.

After arriving, deputies spoke with the complainant who said that her boyfriend, Eugene, threatened to hit her earlier that day. JDPSO said that she reported that she told Eugene to stop or she was going to call the police.

Later that day, she reported that Eugene got angry, got out of bed, and punched her in the face multiple times while the children were in the room, according to JDPSO.

Eugene was then arrested and transported to the parish jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.