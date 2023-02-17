JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Parents in Jeff Davis Parish were arrested on charges of 2nd degree murder of a juvenile.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were notified in October of 2022 by the Department of Family and Services (DCFS) of a pending investigation with their agency involving the death of a 13-year-old male juvenile.

A criminal investigation began on Oct. 20 and detectives interviewed neighbors and family members, as well as obtaining medical records. It was learned that the child died on Oct. 17 at Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. An autopsy was performed on Oct. 24 and a report provided to the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner on Jan. 10, 2023. The autopsy report indicated the cause of death as complications from malnutrition, and the manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for both parents. Jennifer Ann Duhon, 40, and Adam Duhon, 40 were arrested on Thursday on charges of 2nd degree murder for the death of the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact Detective Ivey at the Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.