JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Jeanerette Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the Oct. 30, 2021 homicide of Marcus Ray Alexis, according to their Facebook page.

According to a Facebook post from Jeanerette Police Chief, Dusty Vallot, police are attempting to locate Tyrese Anthony Jones to bring him in for questioning in relation to the homicide of Alexis. Jones currently has an active warrant for unrelated charges.

Chief Vallot says Jones is now to be in the New Iberia, Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas.

Anyone with information on Alexis’s homicide or the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the Jeanerette Police Department at (337) 276-6323.