Jeanerette man wanted for New Orleans mass shooting

JEANERETTE, LA — Officials say the New Orleans mass shooting over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend might have started from an Acadiana feud.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said Stafford Starks of Baldwin was arrested today at his home, and he will be charged with 8 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder.

A warrant has been issued for a second suspect, LaBryson Polidor (22) of Jeanerette. Polidor is wanted for 10 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder.

The city marshal of Jeanerette said finding the identity of the second suspect all came down to catching him in a lie.

“From the beginning to the end, he always mentioned that the shooting did occur in Jeanerette,” Fernest Martin, Jeanerette City Marshal & Interim Police Chief, informed News 10.

22-year-old LaBryson Polidor is now a wanted man, but Martin said the first time Jennings Police met him, he had a different story.

Polidor arrived at the Iberia Medical Center four hours after the New Orleans mass shooting with bullet holes in his foot and arm. Investigators immediately noticed holes in his explanation too.

According to Marshall Martin, “Due to the large presence of law enforcement, we had in the area at that time during the weekend because of the Bayou Classic and due to the fact that everyone in the area was attending the Bayou Classic, it made it easy for us to be able to confirm that a shooting had not occurred in our area.”

Jeanerette Police searched the area of the alleged shooting and interviewed residents. Once they proved Polidor’s story was false, Martin contacted New Orleans Police.

In a press conference on Tuesday, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said, “Our investigation has revealed this incident is a result of a feud that occurred in St. Mary Parish.”

NOPD met Jeanerette Police days after the shooting to provide another piece of critical evidence, a high-quality video that caught the moment the shooting began on Canal Street.

Martin said once they viewed the high-quality video, “We were able to positively identify the suspect as LaBryson Polidor.”

By that time, it was already days after Polidor’s short trip to the hospital. Authorities are searching for him and say other arrests from the towns of Jeanerette and Baldwin have not been ruled out.

Martin said what happened in New Orleans will not happen in his neighborhood, “That behavior will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to make sure we doing everything in our power to make sure we have enough manpower to where they understand guess what, this here will not be tolerated in the City of Jeanerette.”

Jeanerette Marshal and Interim Chief Martin didn’t want to compromise the investigation of the New Orleans Police Department who is leading this investigation, but he told us once Polidor is arrested he’ll let us know more.

Labryson Polidor, of Jeanerette, is wanted for 10 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the police immediately.