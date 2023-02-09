Jackson County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man, Earnest Jett, had his first appearance in court Thursday, after allegedly discharging a weapon at people during an equestrian event.

The incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say they responded to a call to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the shooting which took place on Hook Way in Campbellton.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Jett fired several rounds at the riders at an equestrian event, striking a woman through her right calf.

Jett is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, and is being held on a $185,000 total bond.