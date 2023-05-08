All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JACKSON PARISH, La.( KTVE/KARD)– The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking any information regarding thefts of copper from electrical trucks and oil field equipment from the Vernon and Cartwright area. On April 27, 2023, Investigators and Patrol Deputies executed a search warrant for Landon Maloy, and recovered several stolen items from different thefts in those areas, along with firearms, ammunition, and silencers.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, Maloy arrived at the house later before the deputies left, but was not there when the warrant was executed. Malloy was arrested at that time for Possession of Stolen Items.

