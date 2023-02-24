MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Grand Ridge man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly caused a fatal crash while driving under the influence, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday.

On Sept. 5, 2021, David Weddle was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus south on El Bethel Church Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at State Road 10 and struck a Cadillac which was knocked into the path of an oncoming Jeep, troopers wrote.

The driver and passenger in the Cadillac were killed in the crash, troopers wrote. The driver of the Jeep suffered “incapacitating injuries” in the crash, they added.

Troopers took Weddle’s blood shortly after the crash and wrote that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .120. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

According to court documents, on Thursday Weddle was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI with property damage.