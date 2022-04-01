BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently on patrol when they noticed something that might be considered suspicious.

The deputy noticed a vehicle parked in a church parking lot with no other cars in sight.

It appeared that nothing was scheduled to take place at the church so the deputy made their way to the corner of the parking lot.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, “As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed the driver attempting to place something under the seat.”

The deputy made contact with 26-year-old Hunter Lane Jones.

Jones was the driver of the vehicle and WPSO says he “appeared to be under the influence of something.”

The 26 year-old confessed to the fact that there was heroin inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered heroin along with a syringe.

Jones was taken to the Washington Parish Jail and bonded out the next day.

It seems obvious Mr. Jones was not headed to Sunday School,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal, “although that would be a good destination for him. Heroin use is a good example of someone who needs help with their lifestyle choices. I suggest he obtain that help.”

This is not the first time that Hunter Jones has been incarcerated over the years.

Prior to the most recent arrest, Jones was arrested 5 times between 2012 and 2017.