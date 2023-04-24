RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Rapides Parish law enforcement are investigating a body found on Hwy. 1, west of Alexandria.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to a body found in the 7000 block of Hwy. 1. An initial report from personnel with the Louisiana DOTD states that mowing crews found the body around 10:36 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies are blocking the roadway in the area as detectives and the Crime Scene Unit investigate the scene. Detective’s say due to the evidence found at the scene, they are treating this as a homicide.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes until the scene is clear. No further information is available at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this homicide, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.