Investigation leads to 2 arrested

On April 2, 2020 at 10:43 AM, the Pineville Police Department received a report of a shooting that occurred at 2114 Shreveport Highway, Tanglewood Terrace Apartments. Upon the arrival of officers, they discovered that no one had been shot at the location.

The victims reported that a robbery had taken place at one of the apartments in the complex. The victims of the robbery told officers that a black male knocked on the door of their apartment, when they opened the door the black male entered the apartment and brandished a pistol. During this time, he stole a purse and duffle bag from the apartment.

The black male then ran out of the apartment and fired several shots back at the apartment.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Bureau began to investigate the incident and it was later determined that two black males went to the apartment to commit the armed robbery. Only one suspect entered the apartment while the other was a lookout.

Dayshawn Reed 20 years old from 40 Goodwill 7A in Lecompte was charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Dontaevious Zone 18 years old of 2124 Webster Street in Alexandria was arrested for 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and one count of Criminal Conspiracy.