LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation a body found in Lake Charles.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence in a mobile home park located off Highway 90 E around 4:30 a.m. in Lake Charles in reference to a disturbance.

On arrival, deputies found a man and a dog, dead inside the residence. The investigation is underway, but it appears the incident is domestic in nature. Detectives currently have a person of interest in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, the coroner will determine the cause of death and more information on the arrest and victim will be provided as it becomes available.

